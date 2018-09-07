Post Malone appear backstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Post Malone was involved in a car crash in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday with the rapper walking away with no reported injuries.

Malone was a passenger inside his Rolls Royce that was being driven by his assistant when it collided into a Kia. The vehicle then smashed through a fence before coming to a stop in some shrubs, Sgt. Andrew Meyers of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Billboard.

No injuries were reported and no alcohol was involved in the accident. Both vehicles appeared to be heavily damaged. Malone's Rolls Royce needed to be towed away.

"God must hate me lol," Malone said on Twitter Friday.

The car crash comes after the rapper was on a Gulfstream airplane that was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after it blew two tires during takeoff from New Jersey.

"I landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. [expletive] you. but not today," Malone tweeted at the time.