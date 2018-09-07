BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS released a music video Thursday featuring Nicki Minaj.

The K-pop stars teamed up with the 35-year-old American rapper on an alternate version of their single "Idol."

The new "Idol" video features the same colorful backdrops as the original version. Minaj appears in the second half of the video wearing a neon wig and a bright patchwork ensemble.

"#BTS #Love_YOURSELF 'Answer' Official MV #IDOL #Feat_NickiMinaj," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced on Twitter.

The "Idol" version with Minaj appears on the digital version of BTS' new album, Love Yourself: Answer. The group released the album and the original "Idol" music video Aug. 24.

BTS kicked off its Love Yourself worldwide tour Aug. 25 in support of Love Yourself: Answer, and performed Wednesday and Thursday in Los Angeles.

"Thank you, LA!" the group tweeted following its concert Thursday.

[#오늘의방탄] Thank you, LA! 아메리칸 허슬 라이프, 케이콘, 그리고 오늘 공연까지. 너무나 소중한 LA에서 콘서트를 할 수 있었던 것은 모두 아미들 덕분🤘🏻 #미국2회차공연 pic.twitter.com/4fOGf77fE5 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 7, 2018

BTS will perform Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles before moving on to Oakland, Calif.