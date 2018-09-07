Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne has announced the upcoming release of a new single titled "Head Above Water" that is set for release on Sept. 19.

The singer made the announcement on her website Thursday as part of a lenghty open letter addressed to fans where Lavigne also discusses her battle with Lyme disease.

"Five years have gone by since I released my last album," Lavigne said. "I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease. Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles. I was able to turn that fight into music I'm really proud of. I wrote songs in my bed and on the couch and recorded there mostly as well. Words and lyrics that were so true to my experience came pouring out of me effortlessly."

"The first song I am choosing to release is called 'Head Above Water.' It is also the first song I wrote from my bed during one of the scariest moments of my life. I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down. I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air," she continued.

"I'm so excited to be returning with new music and to have you on this journey with me. Let's do this! New era!"

Lavigne posted also posted on Twitter promotional photos of herself laying in a body of water.

I wrote a letter to my fans on my website. https://t.co/R2PuqcKx0d pic.twitter.com/xbmS0WifO1 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 6, 2018

Lavigne, who has remained away from the spotlight since 2014 due to her battle with Lyme disease, made headlines in June when she was spotted kissing billionaire Phillip Sarofim in Italy.