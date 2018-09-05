Kanye West apologizes to Drake on Twitter for Pusha T feud

Kanye West (L) with Kim Kardashian. West apologized to Drake on Twitter for the feud Drake had with Pusha T. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Kanye West attempted to bury the hatchet with Drake on Twitter Wednesday by apologizing to his fellow rapper for any wrongdoings and for the feud that happened between Drake and Pusha T.

Things became sour between West and Drake during Drake's feud with Pusha T, who is the president of West's G.O.O.D. Music record label. The feud involved multiple diss tracks including Drake's "Duppy Freestyle" which also featured lyrics about West and Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" which revealed that Drake is a father.

"Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven't seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started," West said alongside a photo taken from Drake's tour.

The apology spanned multiple tweets and touched on how West's G.O.O.D. Music output, including his album Ye, stepped on the release date of Drake's Scorpion album and how the pair were working on music together.

"Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you," West continued about the feud between Pusha T and Drake.

"I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released," West said. "I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don't play with the idea of people's children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier."

"I understand Pusha's issues as a man if someone mentions your fiance men go mask off. I've done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other's craft," he said in reference to how Pusha T and Drake's feud had gotten personal.

"This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created," West concluded.

Drake, following the release of Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon," confirmed that he had fathered a son on Scorpion and did not pursue the feud any further.