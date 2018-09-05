Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Girls' Generation unit Oh!GG is making its highly-anticipated debut.

The group, which consists of Girls' Generation members Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyeoyeon, Yuri and YoonA, released a music video for the single "Lil' Touch" on Wednesday.

The sultry video features shots of the Oh!GG members in long dresses. The fivesome also perform coordinated dances in all-black ensembles.

"Girls' Generation - Oh!GG 'Lil' Touch - The 1st Single," Girls' Generation announced on its official Twitter account.

Girls' Generation originally debuted as a nine-member group in 2007. Jessica left the group in 2014, while Seohyun, Tiffany and Sooyoung left the group's agency, SM Entertainment, in October. The agency announced plans for a new unit in August.

Girls' Generation is known for such singles as "Run Devil Run," "The Boys" and "Party." The group last released the album Holiday Night in August 2017 prior to Seohyun, Tiffany and Sooyoung's departures.