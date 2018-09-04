Machine Gun Kelly has fired back at Eminem on new song "Rap Devil." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly has lashed back out at Eminem in a new diss track titled "Rap Devil" after Eminem mentioned the rapper in his new album Kamikaze.

"Rap Devil," a play on Eminem's 2013 song "Rap God," features Kelly poking fun at Eminem's age, the quality of his albums and his belief that Eminem attempted to use his manager Paul Rosenberg to stop his career.

Kelly released the diss track on Monday after Eminem's took aim at Kelly on Kamikaze track "Not Alike." The song features Eminem addressing comments Kelly made about his daughter Hailie being attractive.

"And I'm talking to you but you already know who the [expletive] you are, Kelly/ I don't use sublims and sure as [expletive] don't sneak-diss/ But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie," Eminem said.

"Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year / 'I think my dad's gone crazy,' yeah Hailie you right / Dad's always mad cooped up in the studio yelling at the mic / You're sober and bored, huh (I know) / About to be 46 years old, dog," Kelly raps on "Rap Devil."

Kelly on Twitter, commented on releasing the diss track. "I'm standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same [expletive] you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil," he said.

Kamikaze, Eminem's 10th studio album, was released on Friday. The release features 13 tracks and cover art that pays homage to the Beastie Boys' Licensed to Ill.