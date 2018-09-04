Halsey attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" on July 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Halsey cozied up to G-Eazy in a pair of new photos following their split.

The 23-year-old singer fueled reconciliation rumors with the pictures Saturday on Instagram after kissing G-Eazy on stage at his concert Friday in New Jersey.

The photos show Halsey putting her arm around G-Eazy and cupping the rapper's face. The pair appeared to be enjoying a day in the sun, with Halsey in a leopard-print bikini and G-Eazy going shirtless.

Halsey captioned the pictures with a tongue emoji. The post had received over 1.6 million likes as of Tuesday morning, with many inquiring about the pair's relationship status in the comments.

"Ya'll are back together again?" one person wrote.

E! News said G-Eazy introduced Halsey as "the most beautiful woman on the planet" at his show Friday at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel. The pair shared a passionate kiss after performing their hit single, "Him & I."

"[They're] working on their relationship," a source said in August. "They consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together."

Halsey and G-Eazy called it quits in July after a year of dating. Halsey said at the time she and G-Eazy were "taking some time apart."