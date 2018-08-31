Trending Stories

Eminem releases surprise new album 'Kamikaze'
Emmy Rossum announces exit from 'Shameless'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Bebe Rexha, Warren Buffett
Dwayne Johnson to portray King Kamehameha in 'The King'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Richard Gere, Debbie Gibson

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

Opportunity rover expected to call home as Martian dust storm clears
Ariana Grande recalls 'dope' first kiss with Pete Davidson
Karamo Brown of 'Queer Eye' recalls suicide attempt
Watch live: John McCain honored in memorial ceremony at U.S. Capitol
Navy taps Boeing for MQ-25 refueling drone
 
Back to Article
/