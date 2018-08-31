A post shared by Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Michelle Branch is "in love" with her newborn son.

The 35-year-old recording artist took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby boy, Rhys James, with her fiancé, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Branch shared a close-up photo of Rhys' sleeping face. She said in the caption she gave birth late Tuesday night.

"Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney," the star wrote. "Born August 28th, 2018 At 11:48pm 8lbs 13 oz 20 inches."

Carney posted the same picture on his own account. He jokingly changed his son's height to "20" 18 feet height" in the caption.

Branch is also parent to 13-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle with ex-husband Teddy Landau. She captured a photo of her baby bump during an outing with Owen at a pool earlier this week.

"Family photo," the star wrote. "Hoping the full moon does it's magic #huge."

Branch and Carney met in 2015 and started dating during the production of Branch's album Hopeless Romantic. The couple postponed their wedding after discovering Branch's pregnancy in February.

"We were just about to send out Saves The Dates for our wedding May when we got this little surprise," Branch wrote at the time. "Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer! Patrick and I couldn't be more excited!"