BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS passed 100 million views on YouTube with its "Idol" music video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is setting records with its "Idol" music video.

The Korea Herald reported the video reached 100 million views on YouTube in record time, topping 100 million views Wednesday.

BTS released its new album, Love Yourself: Answer, and the "Idol" video Friday, meaning "Idol" passed the 100 million views milestone in less than five days. The video had over 110 million views as of Thursday morning.

BTS previously surpassed Taylor Swift's record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours. "Idol" received over 56.2 million views in its first 24 hours, surpassing Swift's song "Look What You made Me Do," which received 43.2 million.

BTS' success has caught the attention of celebrities around the globe. The Late Late Show host James Corden said in a tweet Tuesday that he hopes the group will appear on Carpool Karaoke.

"I want @BTS_twt to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad! Maybe we could even sing it in a #CarpoolKaraoke?" the British television personality suggested.

Love Yourself: Answer is the third and final installment in BTS' Love Yourself album series, preceded by Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear. BTS is promoting the album on its Love Yourself world tour.