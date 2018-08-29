Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Funko announced the newest figure in its Pop! Rocks line: a tribute to late rapper Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G.

The company said on its website that retailers will soon be stocking figurines based on Biggie, who was born Christopher George Latore Wallace.

"Few artists can pull off a crown, but as the king of rap, Biggie is definitely one of them," Funko said. "His influence on hip hop is unparalleled making it fitting that the Notorious B.I.G. Pop! is blinged out with a crown and chain. A Pop! of the rapper wearing a yellow Biggie jersey is a must-have for Biggie fans as well."

The Pop! Rocks line released four different versions of a Prince figurine earlier in August, joining other artists including Amy Winehouse, Axl Rose, Alice Cooper, Ed Sheeran, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Elton John.