Jason Aldean earned three CMA Awards nominations including Entertainer of the Year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton leads nominations for the 2018 Country Music Association Awards with nods in five categories.

Stapleton is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for From A Room: Volume 2, Single and Song of the Year for "Broken Halos" and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The nominees were announced Tuesday by country stars Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland during Good Morning America.

Entertainer of the Year also includes nominees Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. Album of the Year will pit From A Room: Volume 2 against Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves, Graffiti U by Urban, Life Changes by Thomas Rhett and The Mountain by Dierks Bentley.

Single of the Year includes "Drinkin' Promblem" by Midland, "Drowns the Whiskey" by Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert, "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line and "Tequila" by Dan + Shay.

Stapleton will be up against Bentley, Luke Combs, Rhett and Urban for Male Vocalist of the Year while Female Vocalist of the Year includes nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Lambert, Maren Morris, Musgraves and Carrie Underwood.

The 2018 CMA Awards will take place live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 14. It will be broadcasted at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.