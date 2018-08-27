Shawn Mendes wins big at the iHeartRadio MMVAs

Halsey at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. The singer won the Artist for Change award at the iHeartRadio MMVAs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes dominated the iheartRadio Much Music Video Awards in his hometown of Toronto Sunday, taking home four awards from a leading eight nominations.

The singer took home the awards for Artist of the Year, Best Pop Artist, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video for "In My Blood."

"This is home," Mendes said while accepting Artist of the Year. "This means the absolute world to me."

Mendes opened the show, hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star and rapper Awkwafina, by performing "Lost in Japan" before closing the ceremony with "In My Blood."

Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees, Halsey, Kris Wu, Marshmello with Anne-Marie and Alessia Cara also took the stage for performances.

Other big MMVA winners included Ed Sheeran winning Single of the Year for "Perfect," "Body" by Loud Luxury feat. Brando winning Song of the Summer, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line winning Best Collaboration for "Meant To Be," BTS winning Fan Fave Duo or Group, Imagine Dragons winning Best Rock/ Alternative Artist or Group, Drake winning Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Halsey being honored with the Artist for Change award, among others.

"I was not expecting it, first of all. Wow," Halsey said to Billboard on the red carpet about winning the award. "I just got here and I already won an award. That's pretty amazing. This means so much to me. I try really hard to use my voice the best way I can and to see that you guys appreciate it in the same way only inspires me to keep doing it more, and stand up for what I believe in, no matter what anybody thinks."