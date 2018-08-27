BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS took home Fan Favorite Duo or Group at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS took home three new awards Sunday.

The K-pop group won Fan Fave Duo or Group at the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, which took place in Toronto, Canada.

BTS was up against Soffi Tukker, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer in the category. Justin Bieber won Fan Fave Artist or Group last year.

BTS and its fan base, ARMY, also won Favorite International Artist and Best Fandom at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Argentina.

The awards follow the release of BTS new album, Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted Friday. The group released a colorful music video for its song "Idol" the same day.

iHeartRadio said the "Idol" video received over 56.2 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, surpassing Taylor Swift's record for "Look What You Made Me Do." Swift's video received 43.2 million views in its first day.

BTS kicked off its Love Yourself tour Saturday in Seoul in promotion of Love Yourself: Answer. The group will perform several concerts in the U.S., including a landmark stadium show Oct. 6 at Citi Field in New York.