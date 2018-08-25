Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in New York City on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Travis Scott pose for photographers in the press room at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday. Scott's album "Astroworld" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Nicki Minaj's Queen, followed by Drake's Scorpion at No. 3, Trippie Redd's Life's a Trip at No. 4 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, Aretha Franklin's 30 Greatest Hits at No. 7, Card B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 8, Jason Mraz's Know. at No. 9 and XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 10.