Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Nicki Minaj's Queen, followed by Drake's Scorpion at No. 3, Trippie Redd's Life's a Trip at No. 4 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, Aretha Franklin's 30 Greatest Hits at No. 7, Card B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 8, Jason Mraz's Know. at No. 9 and XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 10.