Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is going public with her struggle with depression and anxiety.

The 18-year-old singer said in the September issue of L'Officiel USA that she channeled her emotions into her new EP.

"This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I've been struggling with depression, and how it's okay to feel those feelings," Cyrus told the magazine.

"A lot of people like to judge you, and make fun of your on the Internet, and people make you feel crazy whenever you're in a depression, or having anxiety or having a panic attack. It's about that and being sad and having your emotions and not being able to ignore the feelings you're having," she added.

Cyrus said the EP and her other new projects explore her "emo" side.

"Yeah, this next series of my art and my music is going to be an exploration of a more 'emo' side for sure," the star said.

"I think that probably stems from growing up with Trace Cyrus in my house because he was the king of emo," she added, referencing her brother Trace Cyrus, the former frontman of Metro Station.

Cyrus released the new single "Live or Die" with her boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan, this week. She shared her excitement about the song on Instagram, writing, "hey babe we have a song out togethheerrr now."