Fall Out Boy release surprise EP 'Lake Effect Kid'

Left to right, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy appear backstage during the 43rd annual American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Fall Out Boy members, left to right, Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman. The band has released a surprise EP. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy has released a three-track long surprise EP titled Lake Effect Kid that can be streamed on music services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The band announced the EP on Twitter, referring to the release as their love letter to their hometown of Chicago. The cover features a young man crying with his tears being represented by pink yarn.

The EP comes as Fall Out Boy is preparing to perform at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sept. 8, their first stadium headlining concert. The show will include the Mania Experience based on their seventh studio album Mania. The experience will include 12 different spaces fans can walk through before the show on Sept. 8 and on Sept. 9.

Lake Effect Kid contains the songs "City In a Garden," "Super Fade" and a version of "Lake Effect Kid." The title song was first released in 2008 as part of Fall Out Boy's CitizensFOB Mixtape: Welcome to the New Administration.

This is our love letter to Chicago. Lake Effect Kid EP out now https://t.co/UERl7qyM6s pic.twitter.com/D5uTCgmqcE — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) August 23, 2018

Fall Out Boy also released a music video for "City of Garden" that pays homage to Chicago.