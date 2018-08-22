BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a clip of its "Idol" video Wednesday ahead of the release of its new album, Love Yourself: Answer.

The teaser shows Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing in front of colorful backdrops. The song features traditional Korean instruments, including the kkwaenggwari, according to Billboard.

"#BTS Official Teaser #IDOL," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Wednesday.

"Idol" will appear on Love Yourself: Answer, which debuts Aug. 25. The album will include six other new songs, including the single "Epiphany."

Love Yourself: Answer is the third and final installment in BTS' Love Yourself album series, preceded by Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear. Love Yourself: Tear, which debuted in May, is spending a 13th consecutive week on the Billboard 200 chart.