Oh My Girl will make its comeback in September. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl will return in September.

The K-pop stars have completed a new music video and will make their comeback next month, according to Newsen.

"A full group comeback is confirmed for September," Oh My Girl's agency, WM Entertainment, confirmed. "The timing is being discussed."

The Korea Herald said the new video is for the group's forthcoming EP. WM Entertainment said Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin have been working hard on their return.

"Members are putting a lot of effort into preparing for the comeback," the company said. "Please show lots of love to Oh My Girl!"

Oh My Girl last released the EP Secret Garden in January. The group is known for the singles "Closer," "Liar Liar" and "Listen to My Word (A-ing)."