Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Drake pushed back a planned concert set to take place in Toronto on Monday as part of his tour with rap trio Migos.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour date in Toronto originally scheduled for August 20 is being postponed," Live Nation Ontario said on Twitter in a statement before stating that tickets will be honored for a new concert yet to be announced.

The concert on Monday was a part of a three-date stint at the Air Canada Centre in Drake's hometown of Canada. The scheduled shows set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday will be going on as planned.

This is the latest set back for the tour which pushed back and rescheduled a number of dates in July.

"In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour schedule," a spokesperson for Drake said in a statement.

Drake recently released his new double album titled Scorpion that featured the rapper confirming rumors that he has fathered a son.