Camila Mendes attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Chainsmokers attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Camila Mendes plays a disgruntled hotel employee in The Chainsmokers' "Side Effects" music video. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Camila Mendes takes center stage in The Chainsmokers' new music video.

The 24-year-old actress plays a disgruntled hotel employee in the duo's video for "Side Effects" featuring Emily Warren.

The video shows Mendes stripping off her uniform and dancing around the hotel. She ends by jumping into the pool and walking home.

"The SIDE EFFECTS video is out now!!!" The Chainsmokers wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "[Love to] @camimendes for being such an amazing part of this and having killer dance moves!!!"

Mendes had shared her excitement in a tweet Monday.

"can't wait to share this with you all," she wrote. "had so much fun shooting it."

"Side Effects" appears on The Chainsmokers' EP Sick Boy... Side Effects, which debuted in April. Mendes is known for playing Veronica Lodge on The CW series Riverdale, which started filming a third season in July.