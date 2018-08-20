Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus (L-R) attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Noah Cyrus is celebrating the release of her single with boyfriend Lil Xan.

The 18-year-old singer took to Twitter and Instagram Sunday after releasing her song "Live or Die" with Lil Xan, born Diego Leanos.

Cyrus shared a photo of herself kissing Lil Xan that serves as the single's promo image. She referenced the song's lyrics in the caption.

"hey babe we have a song out togethheerrr now #LIVEORDIE OUT NOW @xanxiety #heartbreaksoldiers," the star wrote.

Cyrus said in a video on Instagram Stories that "Live or Die" is "so special."

"can't believe this song is finally out. we wrote it and decided to put it out in a week and a half. this song is so special to us. out errywhere now," she wrote.

Cyrus and Lil Xan were first linked in July after sharing photos together on social media.

"They are definitely seeing each other a lot," a source told E! News at the time.

Cyrus is the sister of singer Miley Cyrus. She is known for the singles "Make Me (Cry)," "Stay Together" and "Again," and is expected to release her debut studio album this year.