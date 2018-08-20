Cardi B kicks off MTV VMAs, welcomes Shawn Mendes onstage

Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. Cardi B kicked off the show by announcing Shawn Mendes as the first performer. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Shawn Mendes performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B helps open the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Cardi B welcomed everyone to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Monday from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The rapper, who was seen wearing a dark pink dress with a new short hairstyle, pretended to be carrying her newborn baby Kulture Kiari before displaying the VMA Moon Man trophy.

Cardi B then welcomed Shawn Mendes to the stage, who gave the first performance of the night singing "In My Blood" from his self-titled third studio album.

"It's a full house, everybody's here, no wonder my internet going slow. Ya'll taking all the service," Cardi B joked.

The performance featured rain dropping down from the ceiling, drenching the singer in water. Mendes then also welcomed the crowd to the awards show.

I'd apologize for posting all of these @ShawnMendes photos, but I'm not sorry at all. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oduL3xDFCF — MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018

Cardi B, leads the way with 10 VMA nominations including those for Video, Song and Artist of the Year, as well as Best New Artist.

