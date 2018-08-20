Cardi B kicks off MTV VMAs, welcomes Shawn Mendes onstage

Ariana Grande and fiance Pete Davidson arrive on the red carpet. Grande was nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop Video, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Cardi B was nominated for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Latin Video, Best Choreography and Best Editing. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Noah Cyrus (R) and Lil Xan arrive on the red carpet. Both were nominated for Push Artist. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Offset and Quavo of Migos are nominated for Best Hip Hop Video for "Walk It Talk It." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka'Oir. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Liam Payne was nominated for Best Dance Video for his song with Zedd called “Get Low (Street Video).” Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Bebe Rexha was nominated for Best Collaboration for her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Singer Sofia Carson. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Singer Amara La Negra. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Lawyer Michael Avenatti. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Members of the band PRETTYMUCH arrive on the red carpet. The group was nominated for Push Artist of the Year. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Comedian Keegan Michael Key (L) and wife Elisa Pugliese. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Shay Mitchell of "Pretty Little Liars." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Willy Williams was nominated for Best Latin Video for his song with J Balvin called "Mi Gente." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Model Shanina Shaik. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Singer Tessa Brooks. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Smokepurpp. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Author Lilliana Vazquez. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Pauly D of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Model Winnie Harlow. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Dancer Frankie Grande. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Singer and songwriter Grace VanderWaal. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Correspondent Keltie Knight. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Asher Angel of "Shazam!" Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Radio personality Nessa. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Leonard Ouzts of "Set It Up." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Codi Butts, Candace Rice and Nilsa Prowant of "FloribamaShore." Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Nico Tortorella of "Younger" (R) and wife Bethany Meyers. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Wrestler Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin (L) and wife Maryse Ouellet. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Bryce Vine. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo