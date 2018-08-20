BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS' new album, "Love Yourself: Answer," will feature 25 tracks. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing new details about its forthcoming album.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, posted a track list for Love Yourself: Answer Sunday on Twitter.

Love Yourself: Answer will feature 25 tracks, including the single "Epiphany" and six other new songs. It also includes several previously released songs, such as "DNA," "Singularity" and "Fake Love."

"#BTS #LOVE_YOURSELF 'Answer' Tracklist," Big Hit Entertainment wrote.

Big Hit Entertainment described Love Yourself: Answer as a concept album with a cohesive flow.

"The music, stories and lyrics of those 16 songs from Part A will be connected to each other, following the tide of emotion that flows from an encounter and love to finding one's true self," the company said, according to The Korea Herald.

Love Yourself: Answer is the third and final installment in the Love Yourself album series, preceded by Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear. BTS released a music video for "Epiphany" earlier this month.