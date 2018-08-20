Ariana Grande, Travis Scott to perform at the MTV VMAs

Recording artist and actress Jennifer Lopez is to be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! at the Disco and Logic are confirmed as performers for Monday's MTV Video Music Awards show in New York.

Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the gala, which will take place at Radio City Music Hall.

"And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be...don't be fooled by the rocks that I got I'm still I'm still...JENNY FROM THE BLOCK. #VMAs #videovanguard #thisismenow #humbledandgrateful," Lopez tweeted Saturday.

Cardi B was announced last week as the artist who will open the ceremony.

"WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI??? @iamcardib will open the 2018 @VMAs. You don't wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on MTV #VMA," the network posted on Twitter.

The recording artist is up for a leading 10 VMA nominations including Best Video, Song, Artist of the Year and Best New Artist.

Jay-Z and Beyonce, who released joint album Everything is Love in June under the name The Carters, earned eight nominations including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop. Childish Gambino, the music persona of actor Donald Glover, and Drake each earned seven nominations.

Instead of one host, the VMAs broadcast will feature dozens of celebrity presenters.

