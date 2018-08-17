Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Black Pink has received YouTube's Diamond Creator Award for attracting more than 10 million subscribers on the platform.

YG Entertainment, the group's record label, announced Black Pink's YouTube channel reached 10 million subscribers in late July and has been presented with the website's Diamond Creator Award.

The Diamond Creator Award is the top tier of YouTube's Partner Awards, which also include Silver level for gaining more than 100,000 followers and Gold for reaching 1 million subscribers.

Black Pink's music videos have regularly garnered more than 100 million views each on the platform.

The group's video for "DDU-DU DDU-DU" surpassed 10 million views in only 6 hours on the site, YG Entertainment said.