Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The makers of Funko Pop! figures announced the latest additions to the line: four different versions of late musician Prince.

Funko said the figures, part of the Pop! Rocks line, feature three different styles inspired by different eras of the musician's long-running career.

The line also includes an FYE exclusive figure that's a sparkly "Glitter" variant.

"Known for his fashion, stage presence, vocal range and eclectic work is none other than pop culture and music icon Prince!" Funko said on its website. "Funko is proud to announce Prince is joining Pop! Rocks! Celebrate the amazing career of the Minnesota native by collecting different versions of the multi-talented artist."

The Pop! Rocks line also includes figures of musicians including Amy Winehouse, Axl Rose, Alice Cooper, Ed Sheeran, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Elton John.