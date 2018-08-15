BTS arrives for the annual American Music Awards on November 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS has earned their third certified gold single with "Fake Love," the Recording Industry Association of America has announced.

The track was certified gold after reaching 500,000 equivalent song units sold in the United States. The number was achieved through tallying digital song sales along with video and audio streams.

"Fake Love" follows the successes of "Mic Drop" and "DNA" which received gold status from the RIAA in February.

The song will appear on BTS' upcoming new album, Love Yourself: Answer. The project, set for release on Aug. 24, reached No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders in July.

BTS took home two awards Sunday during the 2018 Teen Choice Awards including Choice International Artist and Choice Fandom.