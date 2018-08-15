Guitarist Joe Perry (L) and lead singer Steve Tyler announce details of their rock band's "Global Warming" tour in Los Angeles on March 28, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Aerosmith announced Wednesday its Las Vegas residency -- dubbed Dueces Are Wild -- is to begin April 6 at the new Park MGM resort.

"The show features never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions. Grammy Award-winning producer Giles Martin, known for creating the soundscape for The Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, will create a spectacular show experience," a press release from Live Nation said.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Aug. 24.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members have earned five Grammys and sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.

Guitarist Joe Perry talked about the band's planned Las Vegas residency in an interview last week before the show was officially announced.

"What we want to do is something that I haven't seen before... just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We're in the middle of the production now. What we're talking about is having an experience that you wouldn't be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour," Perry said.