Aug. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Shinhwa is sharing new details about its forthcoming album.

The K-pop group posted a track list for its 20th anniversary album, Heart, on its official Twitter account Monday.

Heart will feature six songs, including the lead single "Kiss Me Like That." The other songs are titled "In the Air," "Level," "Here I Come," "L.U.V." and "Don't Leave Me."

[NOTICE] SHINHWA TWENTY ALL YOUR 2018," Shinhwa wrote. "SPECIAL ALBUM 'HEART' TRACK LIST OPEN SPECIAL ALBUM RELEASE 2018.08.28 6PM."

[NOTICE]

SHINHWA TWENTY

ALL YOUR 2018



SPECIAL ALBUM 'HEART'

TRACK LIST OPEN



SPECIAL ALBUM RELEASE

2018.08.28 6PM pic.twitter.com/pcbXGxVH6S — SHINHWA OFFICIAL (@ShinhwaCompany) August 13, 2018

Heart marks Shinhwa's first release since Unchanging: Touch in January 2017. The boy band announced plans last week for the album and two concerts at Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul in October.

"The area is a meaningful place for Shinhwa, where they held their 10th anniversary concert in 2008 as well as their comeback performance in 2012 following the members' completion of their military services," Shinhwa's agency said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Shinhwa consists of Eric Mun, Lee Min-woo, Kim Dong-wan, Shin Hye-sung, Jun Jin and Andy Lee. The group celebrated its 20th anniversary in March.