Donnie Wahlberg (C) of the New Kids On The Block concludes his remarks on behalf of band members during an unveiling ceremony honoring the band with the 2,530th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 9, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

New Kids On The Block band members, left to right, Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey Mcintyre and Jonathan Knight. The group will be performing one night only at the Apollo Theater in October. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- New Kids on the Block are set to return to the famed Apollo Theater in New York City for a special performance in celebration of their hit album, Hangin' Tough.

The one night only event, set to take place on Oct. 7, will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Hangin' Tough, which was released in 1988.

The album, the boy band's second, featured chart-topping hits such as "Please Don't Go Girl," "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)."

Tickets go on sale for Block Nation members on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

New Kids on the Block released a teaser trailer for the Apollo performance on Twitter featuring the group throughout the years performing onstage.

We are so excited to announce a one night only show to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of Hangin’ Tough! No better place to celebrate than the @ApolloTheater in New York on October 7th! Tickets are on sale this Thursday at 10:00am EST to Block Nation members! #HANGINTOUGH30 pic.twitter.com/LEvUAqrGjt — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) August 14, 2018

New Kids on the Block also announced on Twitter that a special announcement will be made following the show.

"Our Apollo show will be followed by a huge surprise announcement the next morning on Monday October 8th! Blockheads converge on New York!!! It's gonna be fun! #HANGINTOUGH30," they said.