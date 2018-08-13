Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean are expecting a baby girl.

The 41-year-old country star and his wife shared the news in an Instagram video Sunday. Aldean is already parent to 8-month-old son Memphis with Brittany and to two daughters, 15-year-old Keeley and 10-year-old Kendyl, with ex-wife Jessica Aldean.

Aldean and Brittany enlisted Keeley and Kendyl to help announce the sex of their unborn child. The video shows the sisters batting at softballs filled with pink powder.

"We're going to find out if you're going to have a brother or sister," Brittany tells Memphis in the video. "Jason and I already know what it is, so this is just for the girls."

Aldean had announced Brittany's pregnancy in July by posting a photo of Memphis.

"Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6," he wrote.

Aldean and Brittany welcomed Memphis in December. The couple told People in July they used in vitro fertilization to conceive both of their children.

"After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids," Aldean said. "I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick."

"I would much rather knock it out now while we're used to having one in diapers and formula and all of that," he explained. "I think it's tougher when you get out of that and wait a couple years and then have to go redo it all."