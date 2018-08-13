BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS won Choice International Artist and Choice Fandom at the Teen Choice Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS won Sunday at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

The K-pop group was awarded Choice International Artist and Choice Fandom at the annual awards show.

BTS beat Latin boy band CNCO and fellow K-pop groups Black Pink, Exo, Got7 and Super Junior to win Choice International Artist. The group previously won the award in 2017.

BTS and its fan group, ARMY, also competed against CNCO in the Choice Fandom category. The K-pop group beat CNCO, Black Pink, Taylor Swift, One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

"#BTSArmy took home the coveted #ChoiceFandom Award! #TeenChoice @bts_bighit," the Teen Choice official Twitter account confirmed.

BTS fans were also the force behind the group's win for Top Social Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. BTS rapper RM voiced his gratitude to fans in an interview prior to the awards show in May.

"The thing we are most proud of is our fans. ARMYs made all this possible," the rapper said. "It still means a lot -- something we can never get used to."

BTS will release the new album Love Yourself: Answer on Aug. 24. The K-pop stars promoted the album last week with the comeback trailer "Epiphany" featuring Jin.