Justin Timberlake's book 'Hindsight' due out Oct. 30

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Justin Timberlake announced via Twitter he has a book coming out this fall.
"Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I'm looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It's coming out October 30th!" he tweeted Friday.
The post includes a photo of him holding the book, the cover of which shows part of his face, up to his real visage.
"HINDSIGHT & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me -- the first book written by Justin Timberlake -- will give readers a peek into Timberlake's creative process through an intimate collection of images from his personal archives that range from childhood to present day," Timberlake's website said.
