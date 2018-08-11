Justin Timberlake's book 'Hindsight' due out Oct. 30

Justin Timberlake performs at Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Justin Timberlake announced via Twitter he has a book coming out this fall.

"Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I'm looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It's coming out October 30th!" he tweeted Friday.

The post includes a photo of him holding the book, the cover of which shows part of his face, up to his real visage.

"HINDSIGHT & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me -- the first book written by Justin Timberlake -- will give readers a peek into Timberlake's creative process through an intimate collection of images from his personal archives that range from childhood to present day," Timberlake's website said.