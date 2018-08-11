Drake's 'Scorpion' tops Billboard 200 for a 5th week

Kenny Chesney accepts the Pinnacle Award at the 2016 Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 2, 2016. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

American rapper Drake watches America's Serena Williams in her match against Italy's Camila Giorgi in the Women's Quarter-Finals of the 2018 Wimbledon championships in London on July 10. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Drake's "Scorpion" is the No. 1 album in the United States again this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Drake's Scorpion is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Kenny Chesney's Songs for the Saints, followed by Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 3, Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 4 and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 6, the Mamma Mia!: Here We Are Again soundtrack at No. 7, Halestorm's Vicious at No. 8, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 9 and Daughtry's Cage to Rattle at No. 10.