Nicki Minaj performs "Chun Li", "Rich Sex" and "Big Bank" during the 18th annual BET Awards on June 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nicki Minaj has released her new album "Queen" after a number of delays. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj has released her fourth studio album titled Queen, featuring guest appearances from Ariana Grande and Eminem, among others.

The album appeared across streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music on Friday after the project has been delayed multiple times. Queen was originally slated to release on June 15 before it was pushed back to Aug. 10. The album was also briefly delayed until Aug. 17.

Minaj went live with her Apple Music radio show Queen Radio on Thursday where she planned on streaming the album in its entirety. "I was gonna play the album right now but someone [expletive] up," she said during the broadcast. "It's a lot of corporate drama in here."

Queen, at 19 tracks long, features songs such as "Barbie Ting," "Chun-Li," "Bed" featuring Grande, "Majesty" featuring Eminem and Labrinth and "Rich Sex" featuring Lil Wayne. The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee, Future and Foxy Brown also make guest appearances.

Queen also includes a diss track titled "Barbie Dreams" where Minaj takes aim at rappers Meek Mill, Desiigner and Young Thug.