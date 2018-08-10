Ellie Goulding 'can't wait' to marry Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding attends the amfAR New York gala on February 8, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ellie Goulding attends the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala on May 17. File Photo by Lazlo Fitz/UPI | License Photo

Ellie Goulding (L), pictured with Caspar Jopling, thanked well-wishers following her engagement to the art dealer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding says she "can't wait" for her wedding.

The 31-year-old singer thanked well-wishers in a sweet post Thursday to fiancé Caspar Jopling following their engagement.

Goulding shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Jopling on the cheek. The star's engagement ring is visible on her left hand.

"I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I've had away from all the madness. But we've had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much!" Goulding wrote. "We appreciate it more than you could ever know."

"You're the most wonderful person I've ever known, and I can't wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife," she told Jopling.

Goulding, born Elena Goulding, announced her engagement to Jopling in the British newspaper The Times this week.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the notice reads.

Goulding and Jopling, an art dealer, have been dating for 18 months. The singer told the Evening Standard in July she and Jopling are living together and split their time between London and New York.

"We're really, really happy together. I'm loving my life at the moment," she said.