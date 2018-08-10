BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS shared a comeback trailer Thursday ahead of the release of "Love Yourself: Answer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- BTS singer Jin takes center stage in the boy band's new video.

The K-pop group shared the comeback trailer "Epiphany" Thursday ahead of the release of its album Love Yourself: Answer.

"Epiphany" shows Jin spending time alone in an apartment and standing in the rain. The song's lyrics follow the singer's journey to self-love.

"#BTS #LOVE_YOURSELF 'Answer' Comeback Trailer #Epiphany," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Thursday.

"Epiphany" will appear on Love Yourself: Answer, which debuts Aug. 24. The album follows Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear, and will be the third and final installment in BTS' Love Yourself series.

BTS will kick off its Love Yourself world tour the day after Love Yourself: Answer's release. The group will make history during the tour by becoming the first South Korean act to perform a stadium show in the U.S.