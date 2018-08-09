BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS will become the first-ever Korean act to perform a stadium show in the U.S. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will make history in October with its first U.S. stadium show.

The K-pop group will become the first-ever Korean act to perform a stadium show in the U.S., according to Time.

BTS will end the North American leg of its Love Yourself tour Oct. 6 at Citi Field in New York. Billboard said the venue can accommodate 40,000 people, making the show the largest concert by any Korean artist in the U.S.

Love Yourself promoter Powerhouse Live confirmed BTS' plans in a tweet Wednesday.

"BTS confirms first stadium show as the final stop of 2018 North America tour," the post reads.

BTS will kick off its Love Yourself tour Aug. 25 in Seoul. The group will perform in several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago, during the venture.

BTS will release a new album, Love Yourself: Answer, Aug. 24 -- one day prior to the start of the tour. The album topped 1.5 million in preorder sales in Korea in July.