Red Velvet achieved a perfect all-kill by topping every major daily and realtime chart in South Korea, as well as the iChart weekly chart. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet has achieved its first "perfect all-kill."

The K-pop stars reached by milestone Wednesday by topping every major daily and realtime chart in South Korea with their single "Power Up," according to Soompi.

"Power Up" reached No. 1 on the daily and realtime charts for Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver and Soribada. The song also topped iChart's realtime and weekly chart, which the company celebrated on Twitter.

"Congratulations! Perfect AllKill Certified by iChart," the company wrote.

2018.8.08 21:30 (KST) https://t.co/Qjsnh9PUqK

iChart™ 퍼펙트 올킬(Perfect AK)을 축하합니다! (12개 차트 올킬+iChart 주간 누적 1위)

Red Velvet (레드벨벳) - Power Up pic.twitter.com/7vIKsoeQmy — iChart™ (@instiz_ichart) August 8, 2018

Black Pink, BTS and Big Bang are among the other K-pop acts to achieve a perfect all-kill this year.

"Power Up" appears on Red Velvet's new EP, Summer Magic, which debuted Monday. The "Power Up" music video featuring Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri received over 11.2 million views as of Wednesday morning.