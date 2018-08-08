Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Pink will return to the stage this week in the wake of her hospitalization.

The 38-year-old singer thanked fans for their "patience and compassion" in an Instagram post Tuesday after canceling more shows this week to allow her time to recover from illness.

"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest," Pink wrote.

"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don't just stand in front of a microphone and sing," she added. "Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

Pink had canceled her concert last Saturday due to illness, and was to perform Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. She will return to the stage this Saturday.

"On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain," she explained of Monday's cancellation due to a gastric virus.

Pink defended herself in an Instagram post last week after she was photographed with her kids at a beach in Byron Bay after canceling Saturday's concert. She referenced the beach photos in her new post Tuesday.

"Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That's a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile," the singer said.

"My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support," she added.