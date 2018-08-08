Kelly Clarkson's daughter gushes over Chris Martin in new video

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson captured a cute video Tuesday of her daughter gushing over Chris Martin.

The 36-year-old singer said River Rose, her 4-year-old daughter with husband Brandon Blackstock, is obsessed with the Coldplay song "Yellow" and "determined" to marry Martin.

"So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow," she captioned the post. "She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined."

The video shows River explaining her crush on Martin and singing part of "Yellow."

"I like Chris Martin. I like him. He is beautiful, and I like his song and I want to kiss him," River says in the clip.

"I love that you love Chris Martin. You have good taste," Clarkson tells her daughter.

Clarkson is parent to River and 2-year-old son Remy with Blackstock. She described River as "very ballsy" and "bold" in an interview with People in April.

"She will run a company one day because there's no way she's gonna work for anyone. She does not heed advice very well," the star explained. "She's just very ballsy, which is awesome."

"I love that [River] is very bold, and she's progressive for three," she added. "She watches Jurassic Park and loves it, and Harry Potter ... it doesn't affect her and she's just very grown up and very boss."