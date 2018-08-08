Carrie Underwood expecting baby No. 2 with Mike Fisher

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Country star Carrie Underwood is going to be a mom of two.

The 35-year-old singer said in an Instagram video Wednesday that she's "over the moon" to be having another baby with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher. The couple have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood announced her Cry Pretty 360 tour in the same post. The tour will begin in May 2019 following baby No. 2's birth.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie. Why is your tour starting in May?' Well, Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond," Underwood explained in the clip.

"This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited and just so glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of this," she said. "Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019!"

Underwood voiced her desire to have more children in the September issue of Redbook.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older," she told the magazine.

The tour will launch in support of Underwood's album Cry Pretty, which debuts Sept. 14. The album includes Underwood's single of the same name.