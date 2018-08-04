Drake's 'Scorpion' tops the U.S. album chart for 4th week

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone appears backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Drake's "Scorpion" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a fourth, consecutive week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Drake's Scorpion is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a fourth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys, followed by the Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again soundtrack at No. 3, XXXTENTACION's ? at No. 4 and Card B's Invasion of Privacy at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No.6, Wiz Khalifa's Rolling Papers at No. 7, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 8, Taylor Swift's Reputation at No. 9 and Lil Baby's Harder Than Ever at No. 10.