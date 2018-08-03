Drake watches Serena Williams in her match against Camila Giorgi on July 10. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Drake pays homage to the "In My Feelings" challenge that took the Internet by storm in a new dance-heavy music video for the song.

The clip, released Thursday, features the rapper expressing his love for Keke, the woman mentioned in "In My Feelings," who is portrayed by Power star La La Anthony.

Actress Phylicia Rashad also makes an appearance as Keke's disapproving mother before Drake begins exploring the festive streets of New Orleans. The sequence includes crowds of people dancing, including comedian Shiggy, who created the challenge.

The video ends with Drake waking up inside a trailer, saying he dreamed about the "In My Feelings" challenge going viral due to Shiggy. Drake is then bothered by Shiggy, who reappears as a bothersome production assistant.

The credits for the video include clips of the "In My Feelings" challenge being completed by a number of celebrities including Will Smith, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Queer Eye's Fab 5 and DJ Khaled, among others.

"In My Feelings" appeared on Drake's fifth studio album titled Scorpion that was released in June. The double album featured the performer confirming rumors that he has fathered a son.

Drake and rap trio Migos recently delayed and rescheduled their planned North American tour titled Aubrey & The Three Amigos. The tour will be kicking off Aug. 10 at the Sprint Center in Kanas City before coming to a close on Nov. 17 at the Philips Arena in Atlanta.