Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley to host CMAs for the 11th time

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley (R) arrive for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Underwood will be back as CMA Awards co-host at the Bridgestone Arena this fall. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are to host the Country Music Association's awards ceremony for an 11th time in Nashville on Nov. 14.

Luke Bryan, Sugarland and Dan + Shay are to announce the nominations for the prizes on the Aug. 28 edition of Good Morning America.

Winners will be revealed at a gala to be broadcast live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood recently celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary to hockey player Mike Fisher and is enjoying the success of her latest hit song "Cry Pretty." She has also been candid about her struggles recovering from a facial injury she sustained in a fall last year.

Paisley is a popular recording artist who can be seen this summer as a guest judge on ABC's The Gong Show.