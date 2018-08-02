Girls' Generation singer Tiffany releases new solo music video

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Girls' Generation singer Tiffany is back with new solo music.

The 29-year-old American singer, born Stephanie Young Hwang, released a single and music video Wednesday for the English-language song "Over My Skin."

The "Over My Skin" video shows Tiffany performing on a retro-inspired set and posing in front of a group of students.

"Thank u to everyone waiting," she tweeted Wednesday. "I had some last minute tweaks and Professor T is all about the details.. #OVERMYSKIN."

"Over My Skin" is Tiffany's first release since leaving Girls' Generation's agency, SM Entertainment, and joining Paradigm Talent Agency. She discussed a possible reunion with the girl group in an interview with Billboard in June.

"I told the girls, 'Hey. I'm a free agent. I'm enjoying this. Let me know when you want me. I can be there,'" the K-pop star said. "I believe the time will come."

Tiffany released her debut solo EP, I Just Wanna Dance, in May 2016.

Girls' Generation announced plans Thursday for a new subunit and album this year, according to The Korea Herald. SM Entertainment has yet to confirm who will be part of the new project.