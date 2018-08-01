BTS attends the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is spending another week on the Billboard 200.

The K-pop group's most recent album, Love Yourself: Tear, ranked No. 61 on the chart ending Aug. 4.

The Aug. 4 chart marks the 10th consecutive week Love Yourself: Tear has appeared on the Billboard 200. The album debuted at No. 1 on the chart following its release in May, leading South Korean president Moon Jae-in to congratulate BTS on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the Seven Music-loving Boys and Their Wings, 'ARMY!'" Moon wrote, referencing the group's fan base.

"The songs, dance, dreams and enthusiasm of BTS energized and gave strength to young people around the world," he added.

BTS will release the new album Love Yourself: Answer on Aug. 24. The album is a followup to Love Yourself: Tear, and topped over 1.5 million in preorder sales in Korea in July.