Kesha details creation of 'Rainbow' album in new documentary

Kesha stars in a behind-the-scenes documentary about her newest album, "Rainbow."

July 31 (UPI) -- Kesha takes fans behind-the-scenes and details the creation of her newest album Rainbow, in a new documentary coming exclusively to Apple Music.

Apple released the first trailer for the project titled Rainbow - The Film on Monday. Kesha is seen in the clip reflecting on her career and calling the recording of the album life-saving.

"Sometimes things feel like they're too much to handle," the singer says in the trailer. "You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others. But inside you're trapped, suffocating slowly."

Rainbow - The Film will include cinematic vignettes, behind-the-scenes footage and onstage performances by Kesha.

Rainbow, released in August 2017, was the pop star's first album since 2013, following her highly publicized legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of raping and abusing her. The release featured the single "Praying."

Rainbow - The Film is slated to be released on Aug. 10 to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the album's release.