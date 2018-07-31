Jennifer Lopez to receive MTV Video Vanguard Award

Recording artist and actress Jennifer Lopez is to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Entertainer Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards show in New York on Aug. 20, the network announced Tuesday.

"ICYMI: I'm getting the 2018 @MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award... so excited!!! So grateful. #letsgetit #vmas," she tweeted.

The singer, dancer and actress also is set to perform live at the VMAs for the first time since 2001, MTV said in a press release.

Lopez will join the roster of past Vanguard recipients that includes Michael Jackson, Madonna, Guns N' Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

She is a judge on NBC's competition series World of Dance, which was renewed in May for a third season, and she celebrated her 49th birthday last week with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and their respective children.