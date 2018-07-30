Red Velvet will return Aug. 6 with the EP "Summer Magic." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet will return with a new EP in August.

The K-pop stars will release the EP Summer Magic and its single "Power Up" on Aug. 6, according to The Korea Herald.

Summer Magic will feature "Power Up" and six other tracks. "Power Up" is described as an up-tempo song with a melody reminiscent of 8-bit-style video games and lyrics conveying a "work hard, play harder" summer vibe.

Billboard said Summer Magic will include an English-language version of Red Velvet's single "Bad Boy." The song originally appeared on the group's EP The Perfect Red Velvet, a repackaged version of its album Perfect Velvet.

Red Velvet promoted Summer Magic with teaser images Sunday on Twitter. One of the photos shows Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri catching some rays.

오는 8월 6일! 레드벨벳이 여름 미니앨범 ‘Summer Magic’으로 돌아옵니다!

타이틀 곡 ‘Power Up’을 포함해 총 7곡이 수록될 레드벨벳의 매력 넘치는 여름 앨범, 많이 기대해주세요~



💿미니앨범 ‘Summer Magic’ : 2018.08.06

#레드벨벳 #RedVelvet #SummerMagic #PowerUp pic.twitter.com/zh1s6BniNe — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) July 29, 2018

Red Velvet last released the EP #CookieJar this month. The EP marked the group's Japanese debut.